Fabiana’s Bakery prepares for June grand opening in Hyde Park

With all recipes made from scratch, Fabiana’s Bakery, 1658 E. 53rd St., will have its grand opening celebration on Saturday June 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents and friends of the Hyde Park area. Fabiana’s, which was previously located inside University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., made the move to 53rd St. ǲto provide commerce back on the main streets,ǳ said Michael Scott Carter, co-owner of Fabiana’s Bakery.

“One of the problems in the community is there have been a lack of businesses on main streets Carter said. ǲNot to be cliché but it’s been the ruin of middle classes across Chicago. We don’t see mom and pop stores peppering the streets anymore.” Owned by Carter and his wife Fabiana Carter, the bakery specializes in customized cakes such as; wedding cakes, birthday cakes, cookies, mini cakes, cupcakes, pastries and Brazilian sweets. And when it comes to their recipes, they only use high quality, locally sourced ingredients with no preservatives.

“Our first priority is great taste and customer satisfaction,” said

Fabiana Carter, co-owner and head chef of the bakery. “We make sure each recipe is carefully researched and tested.”

Fabiana Carter explained as a chef, her goal is to create baked foods that can make any event a true celebration.

“It takes skill, dedication, and passion to ensure we tailor a product to fit your event,” she said.

For more information visit fabianasbakery.com.

