Man shot on Cornell Wednesday evening

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 34-year-old man was shot and wounded on Wednesday evening, May 31.

The man was approached by a suspect as he was exiting a vehicle on the 5300 Block of South Cornell Avenue at 5:16 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD). According to police, the suspect approached the man on foot and fired shots before leaving the area.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the side and arm and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, 251 E. Huron St., in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area Central is investigating.