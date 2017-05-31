NASA to launch spacecraft directly into the Sun’s atmosphere

By TONIA HILL

NASA announced, Wednesday, May 31, that it will launch a spacecraft next summer that will explore the Sun’s atmosphere. The launch will be the first mission of its kind at NASA.

The spacecraft for the mission initially called the Solar Probe Plus was renamed on Wednesday in honor of Eugene Parker, professor emeritus in the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago (U. of C.).

“This marks the first time a NASA spacecraft has been named for a living individual, and I am very excited to be personally involved,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, D.C. in a written statement. “Gene Parker has been an inspiration to an entire generation of scientists, including me. Having his name on humanity’s first mission to a star is a fitting legacy.”

Parker was honored at a ceremony on Wednesday morning at U. of C.’s William Eckhardt Research Center Auditorium, 5640 S. Ellis Ave., U. of C. students, faculty, leaders from NASA and the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory attended the ceremony.

The Parker Solar Probe will explore the sun’s outer atmosphere. Observations gathered from the mission will guide researchers on the physics of stars and how they work.

Additionally, the research collected from the solar probe will improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, satellites, and astronauts in space.

Parker is a pioneer in physics and is best known for developing the concept of solar wind.

He was an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and the Enrico Fermi Institute when he predicted the presence of solar wind.

His work provided understanding on how we perceive space.

Solar wind comes from the Sun’s upper atmosphere of the corona, where 2 million degree temperatures eject a stream of ionized gas, or plasma away from the Sun and into the solar system. Plasma consists of electrons, protons, and alpha particles.

The Parker Solar Probe will launch on July 31, 2018, from Florida. During 24 orbits, the spacecraft will fly by Venus seven times gravitationally to reduce its distance from the sun.

A total of three of the spacecraft’s orbits will bring it within 3.9 million miles of the sun’s surface, closer than any other probe.

The spacecraft’s 24 orbits equate to just shy of seven years for the entire mission, Dr. Nicola Fox said.

Fox is the project scientist for the Solar Probe Plus and currently, serves as Chief Scientist for the Heliophysics in the Space Research Branch of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

“16 weeks after launch we will encounter the Sun for the first time,” Fox said. “The orbits are typically about 32 weeks in the beginning as they get faster and shorter. As we get closer and closer to the Sun, they get down to just under three months for each orbit, so it’s just shy of seven years for the whole mission.”

The Solar Probe that will be built by the APL can withstand a solar intensity more than 500 times greater than that of an Earth-orbiting spacecraft.

“The solar probe is going to a region of space that has never been explored before,” Parker said in a written statement. “It’s very exciting that we’ll finally get a look. One would like to have some more detailed measurements of what’s going on in the solar wind. I’m sure that there will be some surprises. There always are.”

Fox said what NASA is really trying to explain is solar wind.

“There’s such basic questions [such as] ‘Why is the corona hotter than the surface of the sun?’ That shouldn’t happen,” Fox said. “To explain how the sun’s corona behaves, how the solar wind is formed, and how it evolves is key to us being able to put the last pieces of the puzzle together.”

Parker was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1967. Over the span of his career, he has received numerous scientific awards, including the United States National Medal of Science in 1989.

The Parker Solar Probe will also carry a chip with photos of Parker and his groundbreaking paper and a plate that will display an inscription by Parker, which will be his message to the Sun.

The mission is scheduled to end in June 2025.

