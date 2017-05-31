Obama Foundation names director of the OPC Museum

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Barack Obama Foundation, today, named Dr. Louise Bernard as the director of the Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) Museum. As director of the museum, Bernard will lead the design, development, and operation of the museum.

“One of the key aspects of the Obama Presidential Center is a museum that does not just tell the story of the Obama Administration, but inspires individuals and communities to take on our biggest challenges,” said David Simas, chief executive officer of the Obama Foundation in a written statement. “We are excited for Louise to join our team and help us develop a museum that is active and engaging. Louise’s impeccable credentials and passion for her work will make her a valuable member of the Obama Foundation team.”

Bernard worked formerly as the director of exhibitions at the New York Library. Before that she served as Senior Content Developer and Interactive Planner in the New York Office of the museum design firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

Bernard worked alongside the design team that developed the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution, and several other international projects.

Prior to working at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Bernard was Curator of Prose and Drama for the Yale Collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale and assistant professor of English at Georgetown University.

“I’m honored to work alongside such a talented team at the Obama Foundation, and to have the opportunity to help guide and shape a museum that is a truly innovative social and cultural institution,” Bernard said in a written statement. “I look forward in bringing President and Mrs. Obama’s remarkable story to the broadest possible audience, and to highlighting the crucial role of civic engagement in a way that is meaningful and inspiring to local south side residents, and to people across the country and around the world.”

The OPC will house a library holding the presidential archives, a museum focusing on the Obama presidency, and space for programs and initiatives that advance the foundation’s public mission.

Groundbreaking for the OPC is expected to begin in late 2018 and it will open to the public in 2021.

t.hill@hpherald.com