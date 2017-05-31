Review: “Spamilton”

RECOMMENDED

Where: Royal George Cabaret, 1641 N. Halsted St.

When: open run

Tickets: $59-$99

Phone: 312-988-9000

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

You don’t have to be a “Hamilton” fan to get a kick out of “Spamilton,” but it helps. You’ll also enjoy the 85-minute parody more if you’re familiar with the American musical theater of, say, the last half century.

Created and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the musical theater expert and satirist responsible for the “Forbidden Broadway” franchise started in 1982, “Spamilton” not only skewers the most popular show of our time and the man behind it, Lin-Manuel Miranda, it also takes swipes at a slew of others, from Disney favorites like “The Lion King” to almost forgotten hits and flops, such as “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Stephen Sondheim, much admired by Miranda, is subjected to special ribbing, including a running gag about modern divas Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, and Barbra Streisand (all played by guest artist Christine Pedi) disguised as the old beggar woman in “Sweeney Todd” and begging for a ticket to “Hamilton.” Sondheim also gets a makeover as a wacky Ben Franklin with digs at his and Miranda’s shared taste for torrents of dense language few can follow.

The main thrust, though, is a fanciful thumbnail sketch of the life of Miranda, his arguably arrogant ambition to transform and therefore save Broadway with his hip-hop musicals, and the re-tooling of many of the songs from “Hamilton” to send up various targets. What makes it all work is the enormously talented ensemble of five actors with fabulous voices who are easily good enough to be in the show they’re spoofing.

Shots at the Broadway cast include Doniterrio Johnson’s hilarious take on Daveed Diggs (in a mop-

headed wig) as Jefferson wondering what he missed given the complicated plot. Eric Andrew Lewis is terrific as Aaron Burr and Leslie Odom Jr. portraying him; he also has a brief turn as Wayne Brady in the part, one of too few references to the Chicago production.

Michelle Lauto is virtually all the women, among them all three Schuyler sisters (with the help of a couple of hand puppets), not to mention Beyonce, Audra McDonald, and others. David Robbins, a big guy, has a glorious voice, but his supremely funny moment is as….well, I won’t spoil it, but it has something to do with Eliza Hamilton and the orphanage she founded in her husband’s memory. Pianist Adam LaSalle gamely steps in as King George for a take-off on his Beatles number called “Straight Is Back” with a chorus that goes “Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay….”

Yando Lopez, wry and agile, makes a delightful Miranda and Hamilton, with a better voice than his model. The finale, not surprisingly, is led by Streisand and re-purposes “In the Room Where It Happens” as “In the Film When It Happens.” Gerry McIntyre’s choreography makes amusing fun of that in “Hamilton” given the limited space, and some of Dustin Cross’s costumes are a hoot.

For all its intelligence and wit, however, “Spamilton” leaves room for improvement. The frame, featuring Barack and Michelle Obama falling asleep dreaming about “Hamilton,” doesn’t make much sense unless you read Alessandrini’s program note about how it relates to the Kennedys and “Camelot.” Beside more references to the Chicago production, the script already would benefit from some updating. For example, for all the digs at Disney, there’s no mention of Miranda’s Oscar nomination for the song “How Far I’ll Go” in Disney’s “Moana,” thought there is a quip about “La La Land” and the best picture mix up.

The rapid-fire lyrics and dialogue go by so fast and are so packed with references that it is impossible to catch them all. On opening night, the problem was exacerbated by a wildly enthusiastic audience—with quite a few members of the Chicago “Hamilton” cast—and the actors’ reluctance to pause and let the applause and cheering subside after especially well-received moments. It should also be noted that the cabaret’s sight lines are bad, and the tickets aren’t exactly cheap. Still, I was happy to have seen “Spamilton” and greatly impressed by just how good the cast is.