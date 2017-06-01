Dyett High School Principal selected to join CPS’ principal leadership program

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Beulah McLoyd, principal at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st., was selected along with 28 others Chicago Public Schools (CPS) principals, Wednesday, May 31, as new members of the Independent Schools Principals (ISP) program.

McLoyd said being selected for the program aligns with programming already in place at Dyett.

“The Eagles entrepreneurship program Howard Tullman [of 1871] has been coming out for the past eight weeks to teach entrepreneurship principles,”McLoyd said.

Other programs at Dyett include the innovation hub in which students get exposure to robotics programs as well as a makers space, said McLoyd.

The ISP program was created in 2015 and provides high performing principals with the autonomy to be innovative and create as it relates to students enrolled in their schools.

“These principals embody the best of CPS: leadership, commitment and innovation and we couldn’t be more happy to welcome them to our latest class of independent principals,” CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said in a written statement. “We look forward to seeing all they can continue to do to build on their students’ remarkable success.”

Principals from the program are exempt from “Network oversight and evaluation by Network Chiefs, and will be granted greater flexibility with regard to professional learning content, budgeting and purchasing for their schools,” according to a written statement from CPS.

McLoyd underwent a rigorous application process for the ISP. The application she said called for its applicants to “demonstrate a history of obtaining substantial outcomes for students. To talk about a program, you implemented, attendance, and some metrics that you have that you are proud of now.”

The application also asked principals about their engagement with parents and the community. In addition to the application, McLoyd also had to sit down for a panel interview.

“It was something to help to reflect on my practices to see what’s been working well,” McLoyd said.

Currently, there are 46 principals serving as ISPs, the 29 new principals selected for this year expands the network to 75.

“The success of our schools directly reflects the strong leadership that guides them,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a written statement. “I want to congratulate each one of our principals for the unprecedented academic gains, record-high test scores and growing graduation rates that our students and schools are achieving today. By empowering our leading principals with greater flexibility, we allow them to innovate in ways that ensure our students receive a high-quality education tailored to meet their needs, while putting them on a path to a brighter future.”

Emanuel, Claypool, and CPS Chief Education Officer Dr. Janice K. Jackson announced the expansion of the ISP at an event at Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School, 9301 S. State Street.

“ISP and the Chicago Principals Fellowship have given proven principals new opportunities to learn, grow and innovate, and we are proud to invite a record number of the district’s top school leaders into programs that will help them accelerate the tremendous progress our schools have already made,” Jackson said in a written statement.

Dyett High School reopened this school year with a focus on the arts and community innovation lab component based upon the desires of the community. Currently, the school has 146 students.

Students at Dyett have access to a new state of the art Innovation Technology Lab, allowing teachers to integrate technology in instruction and members of the community to gain access to a technology hub.

Though the school has been open less than a year, McLoyd said she is pleased with the progress the school is making. Dyett is making gains in attendance and Freshmen-On-Track.

“Numbers don’t lie,” McLoyd said. “We are a neighborhood high school, but we currently have a 93 percent attendance rate, and to date, 97 percent of our freshmen are on track to graduate in four years.”

Enrollment for next year is also on the rise. Next year, 196 freshmen are projected to enroll in the school.

Also on Wednesday, CPS announced a new class of 30 principals who will participate in the 12-moth Chicago Principals Fellowship program.

Fellows under the leadership development program will partake in programming provided by the Center for Nonprofit Management at the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

t.hill@hpherald.com