Hyde Park Farmers Market opens to the public

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the start of the Third Annual Downtown Hyde Park Farmers Market took place on Thursday morning, June 1.

The Hyde Park Farmers Market, 5235 S. Harper Court, features dozens of local farms, bakeries and other organic and fresh vendors including; Steven Frank Farms (produce), Katic Breads (bakery), Marilyn’s Bakery (bakery), Lyons Farms (produce), Ms. V’s Delight (jams and jellies), Smits Farms (produce), Stamper Cheese (cheese), Noffke Farms (produce), C&D Meats (meats), La Farine Bakery (bakery), Not Just Cookies (bakery), Rikkisha Candler’s Douser Pastries & Breads (bakery), Timothy Muhammad’s Moorish Valley Snack, Candies and Pasta (pasta, spices,honey), La Provence (bakery), Plus Professionals (soaps) and free music for children.

Downtown Hyde Park, the South East Chicago Commission and Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) office worked together to bring the market to Hyde Park.

“[Our goal] was to build customer traffic through the corridor of 53rd Street to downtown Hyde Park Chicago.” Reaves said. “To attract people to have better experiences here.”

Wallace Goode, director of the Hyde Park Chambers of Commerce, said that there are others who also play a valuable role in bringing the market to Hyde Park.

“Rather its a collaboration with the Silver Room, the [Special Service Area] or the [South East Chicago Commission], there isn’t a business or organization in Hyde Park that isn’t involved in some way, shape or form,” Goode said.

The market will be open every Thursday of the month from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 through Oct. 26.

LINK and Senior Farmers Market Coupons will be accepted and the market will match any purchase up to $25 per cardholder, per market day.

A free community tent for non-profit organizations at the market will also be provided. Organizations can email Amy Srodon at acsrodon@uchicago.edu to reserve a community tent.

For more information about the Downtown Hyde Park Farmers Market visit downtownhydeparkchicago.com.

