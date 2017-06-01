U. of C.’s Neighborhood Schools Program to celebrate 40th anniversary this weekend

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Neighborhood Schools Program (NSP) at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) will celebrate its 40-year anniversary this Saturday, June 3, at Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St.

The program will include a panel discussion followed by a reception that will highlight NSP at the university and the alumni and community partners that have contributed to NSP over the years.

The NSP was founded by U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement, which was known at the time as the office of Community Affairs. Since launching in 1976, the aim of the NSP has been to create a bridge between the university and local schools to connect with the community.

The organization now partners with 55 sites on the south side of Chicago and involves 350 student employees and volunteers engaging with 4,000 students each year.

The school sites are comprised of local schools, afterschool centers, government offices, and a women’s shelter.

NSP is also an outreach project of U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement.

The panel discussion on Friday will include Duel Richardson, emeritus director of NSP and Shaz Rasul, director of Community Programs of NSP.

The event is free and open to the public. To register visit,

www.eventbrite.com/e/neighborhood-schools-program-40th-anniversary-reception-discussion-tickets-34883435294.

t.hill@hpherald.com