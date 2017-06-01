UCPD gets new police chief

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) named veteran Police Chief Kenton W. Rainey as the new chief of police for the UCPD in a statement released, Thursday, June 1.

“The University of Chicago is a world-class organization, and it is an honor and privilege for me to have been selected for this position,” Rainey said in a written statement. “I’m excited to work with the members of the university’s police department, the university’s students, faculty, and staff, and area community members so that together we can achieve our public safety mission.”

Rainey will oversee the departments 100 members of the full-service, professionally accredited police department and serve as representative on campus and in surrounding communities. He will also direct policing initiatives and develop crime prevention strategies and implement community policing programs.

He will report to Eric M. Heath, associate vice president for the university’s Department of Safety & Security.

“One of the many valuable areas of expertise Kenton brings to the University of Chicago is his involvement with creating innovative, community-based policing strategies,” Heath said in a written statement. “Throughout his law enforcement career, Kenton has worked in diverse communities, where he built strong and positive relationships with community members and successfully implemented new policing programs, resulting in effective policing efforts.”

The new police chief is expected to start July 1. Fountain Walker, the former police chief had served in the role since August 2015. According to his profile on LinkedIn, Walker is now the assistant vice president at New York University (NYU).

Joanne Nee has since served as the interim police chief for UCPD.

Rainey recently served as the chief of police for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department until his retirement at the end of last year.

He also served as police chief in police departments in Fairfield, Calif., and San Antonio, Texas. He also has served in leadership for law enforcement agencies in California and Ohio.

Rainey is originally from Chicago. He graduated from California State, Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Rainey received a master’s degree in organizational management.