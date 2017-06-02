Man shot Friday morning on Lake Shore Drive
By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded on Friday, June 2, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).
Police said the man was traveling in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive when an unknown offender shot him.
It happened in the 5700 Block of South Lake Shore Drive at 11:45 a.m.
The victim walked into Mercy Hospital, 2525 S. Michigan Ave., according to police with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, 1969 W. Ogden Ave., where his condition is listed as stable.
No one is in custody. Police are investigating.