Man shot Friday morning on Lake Shore Drive

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded on Friday, June 2, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

Police said the man was traveling in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive when an unknown offender shot him.

It happened in the 5700 Block of South Lake Shore Drive at 11:45 a.m.

The victim walked into Mercy Hospital, 2525 S. Michigan Ave., according to police with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, 1969 W. Ogden Ave., where his condition is listed as stable.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

