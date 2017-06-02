Mayor announces development team to revitalize “Michael Reese” site

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After sitting vacant for nearly a decade, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced, June 2, a selection of a master development teams that would lead the revitalization of the Michael Reese site in the 4th ward.

“Over the next 10 years this team will work with the community and the City to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime redevelopment that will generate economic opportunities and growth in Bronzeville and neighborhoods throughout the city of Chicago,” Emanuel said in a written statement.

The team will be led by Farpoint Development, Draper & Kramer, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, McLaurin Development Partners, Bronzeville Community Development Partnership and the consultant architect team of Skidmore Owings & Merrill among others.

The initial phase may include a logistics center to accommodate McCormick Place truck traffic on multiple levels, potentially with new associated event, exhibit and/or meeting space. Planned later phases include more than 5 million square feet of technology-oriented commercial spaces, retail uses, homes and a hotel based on market demand.

“The team’s substantial development and design experience will ensure each development phase will maximize its benefits to the community and entire city,” said David L. Reifman, commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development. “[This] is reflected in the long-term goal to assimilate the site with the lakefront, adjacent residential properties, and McCormick Place.”

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said she was very pleased with the mayor’s progress on the project overall. Hoping that it would impact the ward and the city economically long term.

“The Michael Reese Site is one of the most anticipated developments in the city so I am happy that we are making progress on a site that has sat vacant for years,” King said. “I look forward to reviewing the selected proposal and the development team with my Community Advisory Committee who will guide my decisions on the next steps of this development.”

The 10-year project is expected to create up to approximately 36,000 temporary and permanent jobs.

