Upcoming free days and other events at MSI

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Free Days:

The Museum of Science and Industry is offering free days for Illinois residents on select days this month. Illinois residents receive free museum entry June 5-9 and again on Monday, June 12. MSI is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the month of June.



Father’s Day Barbeque Brunch:

MSI will host a Father’s Day Barbeque Brunch at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

The menu for the barbeque includes prime rib, St. Louis-style ribs, hickory smoked chicken, duck confit hash, sausage, and more.

There will also be a beer tasting, a cash bar, and a raffle. The winner of the raffle will receive a new backyard smoker.

Tickets are available for purchase for the Barbeque Brunch at msidadbbq.eventbrite.com.

MSI After Hours:

On Friday, June 23, the museum will host “MSI After Hours: Humans Welcome from 7p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guest 21-and-over will be able to explore the museum after it closes to the public. Guests can reserve tickets to view the Robot Revolution or Brick by Brick exhibit. Admission includes free parking, snacks, a complimentary drink and entry to other museum exhibits.

To purchase tickets visit msihumanswelcome.eventbrite.com.

t.hill@hpherald.com