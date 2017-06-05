OWL announces name change to attract more members

By KYLER SUMTER

Intern

OWL, previously The Older Women’s League, has announced it is changing its name to stand for Outstanding Women Leaders.

The organization has undergone many recent changes as it disbanded as a national organization earlier this year. Reasons for disbanding included low membership numbers, trouble raising necessary funds, and an aging leadership.

Local chapters, like Hyde Park’s, remain active as nonprofit organizations under a 501(c)(3) tax status they were required to file paperwork for several years ago.

Past President of the National OWL and the Hyde Park chapter, and current newsletter editor of the Hyde Park chapter, Margaret H. Huyck explained that the previous name did not draw enough members.

“We found that many women were not willing to identify themselves as older women, and they didn’t want to join any group that said they were an older woman, which I think was unfortunate,” Huyck said. “I think it’s a terrible denial.”

Talks to change the name began in 2005 and since then the group has worked to change the name to Hyde Park OWL, The Voice of Women 40+, with OWL now standing for Outstanding Women Leaders. They followed the lead of organizations like the AARP, which was previously known as the American Association of Retired Persons but after dropping the description is just referred to as the AARP.

“There’s a lot of resistance to changing, there’s a lot of practical difficulties,” Huyck said. “We decided we would just do like a lot of other organizations have done and shorten it to OWL and that could mean Outstanding Women Leaders, or Older Wiser and Lovelier, or anything.”

According to the OWL website, the organization was founded in 1980 and its purpose is to “work solely on the economic security and quality of life issues impacting women 40+, who account for almost one-quarter of the U.S. population.”

During its 37-year-long lifespan, OWL created “The Health Insurance Rights Act” which was adopted by several states in the 1980s, was invited to The White House by President Clinton to host a meeting on Social Security in the 1990s, and partnered with pharmaceutical companies to conduct research on menopause and osteoporosis in the 2000s.

No matter the name, Huyck insists that the group’s goals remain unchanged.

“We’re speaking and advocating on issues of special concern to mid-life and older women,” she said. “[Our goals] have to do with ensuring financial stability and that of course includes social security, equal pay for equal work, supporting family, and medical leave because a lot of the reasons that women end up poor is because they take time out for caregiving, unpaid family caregiving.”

Unpaid family caregiving has persisting negative effects in women’s lives. By the time they become older they retain the flexibility needed to care for their family members and remain in lower-paying jobs and get paid less in those jobs than men, which results in them having much lower social security payments later in life.

“Children, old people, and people with disabilities, rely mostly on unpaid family caregivers and we can’t ignore that,” she said. “I don’t want the cost for that to be borne only by women.”

The group believes that by making things better for older women, this in turn would make things better for many other people, especially young women.

“Most women will in fact become old,” Huyck said. “So it’s really important if we’re going to protect [them] that we try to make things viable so that [they] can grow old and not be poor.”

With the name change the Hyde Park chapter has seen an increase in membership in the last few years with new leadership and greater emphasis on publicity. While the membership is still largely older women, the group has begun to attract younger women as well.

Huyck believes that in the upcoming years younger and middle aged women will form their own organizations and will figure out the way of promoting education and advocacy that is right for them.

“I still think of it as the Older Women’s League because that’s how it was for a long time,” Huyck said. “But we did have 37 years as a national organization where we did a lot of very good work.”

On Saturday, June 10, Hyde Park OWL will host a presentation and discussion titled “Updates From Our State Representatives and Alderwomen” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lower Level Community Room at Treasure Island, 1526 E. 55th St. Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other local officials will be in attendance to answer audience questions.

For more information contact Hyde Park OWL president Dee Spiech djspiech@aol.com.

t.hill@hpherald.com