2017 Hyde Park Brew Fest draws huge crowd

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe hosted and sponsored the 2017 Hyde Park Brew Fest Saturday, June 3, through Sunday, June 4.

“We’re expecting a great day and great weather,” Jonathan T. Swain, president of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, said during the kickoff of the 4th Annual Hyde Park Brew Fest. “Like our tag line says, craft beer, good music, and great people.”

The event took place on the corner of Harper Avenue and Harper Court near 53rd Street. The fest featured samplings from over 80 different beer vendors and wines and mixed drinks and included food from local restaurants such as Ja’Grill and Pork Chop just to name a few.

In addition to the beer, wine and restaurant vendors, there were several live performances by nationally and internationally known DJ’s such as; Mad Skillz, J-ILLA, BOI-Jeanius and Allen King, who sent the crowd into a dancing frenzy while spinning into the late hours of the night.

The free event attracted over 10,000 attendees, according to Wallace Goode, executive director of the Hyde Park Chambers of Commerce.

j.phillips@hpherald.com