HPKCAC discusses single application for CPS High Schools

The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Action Council (HPKCAC) held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St.

The agenda for the meeting focused on future events and programming as well as Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) common application for high school.

Attendees at the meeting were concerned about the rollout of the plan and the impact the application could have neighborhood schools that lack resources to advertise their programming on the scale of selective enrollment schools or schools who can appropriate more funds to marketing.

Also, raised during the discussion was if the new application would expand equity for the schools of the district.

Shaz Rasul, director of Community Programs with the University of Chicago’s (U. of C.) Office of Civic Engagement, is in favor of neighborhood schools.

“The worst thing that will happen is if these elite school types get these intricate descriptions and your neighborhood school is just called your neighborhood school,” Rasul said. “That’s not good or fair. We don’t need six pages on Walter Payton and a line and a half about Hyde Park Academy. “

Kenneth Newman, Hyde Park resident, spoke of times past with the district and its difficulties in marketing and advertising programming.

“Each principal needs to become a marketing expert for their school every CPS has to be willing to tell that principal these are some of the things that you need to do,” Newman said. “The schools need to go on the warpath for their facilities and programming. I think some schools are starting this, but it’s a big work in progress.”

Newman also suggested an app for mobile and desktop devices similar to the app launched by the Jackson Park Advisory Council’s Jackson Park in Your Pocket app.

Schools he said could add descriptions of programming as well as views of the building and campus.

The application named, GoCPS is a single application process for “eighth-grade students to evaluate available high school options and to be matched to the best possible school that fits their needs,” CPS said in a written statement.

GoCPS applies to all schools with admissions criteria, which includes District-operated schools and specialized schools such as military and magnet schools.

Participating charter schools will also be included.

Students will also have the option to attend their neighborhood school. Selective enrollment options will exist “in their own track, utilizing the current criteria and methodology for admission,” said CPS in a written statement.

CPS said that GoCPS would simplify the process for students and their families as they apply for schools.

The current system the district said is “overly complex, with great variety in deadlines and requirements among schools and programs.”

“Parents, counselors and community members have made it clear that this process needs to be simpler and more equitable, and we are taking action to provide the streamlined application system our families deserve,” said Dr. Janice K. Jackson, chief education officer of CPS.

The current application system offers some students multiple offers while others may receive none Jackson said.

Students and their families will be able to review all schools in one place, rank schools and program choices based on their preferences, and be matched with their highest possible choice for high school.

“As a result of this system, deserving students miss out on quality opportunities because offers were held open for too long, and many families are not able to identify the best possible option for their students because of the lack of visibility into options and application processes,” CPS said in a written statement.

Kristy Ulrich Papczun, a CPS parent, does not believe principals should shoulder the burden of marketing their schools. She also stated that sees the potential for the new application system to lead to more exclusivity with selective enrollment schools.

“You know what’s going to happen people are going to log onto here [GoCPS], and they’re going to request selective enrollment, and CPS is going to say this is what people want, said Ulrich Papczun. “They’re going to get more and more exclusive, and the gap and the divide is going to go further. It’s not going to be more equitable, and they’re going to use this data to say this is what people want.”

Here’s how GoCPS works, families activate their accounts, they will see a list of schools that they are eligible to apply to in GoCPS.

Students can then select, rank and apply to up to 20 different high school programs in order of preference.

They can tweak the ranking of their school options until the application deadline in December 2017.

Families are now able to subscribe to the site to receive updates and notifications and announcements.

Students will be matched and receive high school offer letters between January and June of next year.

The Board of Education approved GoCPS in April at their monthly board meeting. For more information about GoCPS visit go.cps.edu.

