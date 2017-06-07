Dyett students to display talents at end of year arts showcase

By TONIA HILL

Students at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St., are gearing up for their final showcase of the school year, Thursday evening, June 8.

Performances will feature modern dance pieces choreographed by dance director and teacher Rebecca Crystal and students who have chosen dance as a pathway (or track) at the school. The showcase is a culmination of choreography that has been taught over the school year.

The exhibition titled “Resistance” will also feature guest hip-hop performances by Daniel “Bravemonk” Haywood and Brandon Avery. As well as, a performance by Dyett’s majorette team that is led by Quinton Clemons, who also teaches social studies at the school.

About 15 visual arts and digital media students will also display their artwork at the showcase on Thursday. Student artists are under the direction of Laura Florczak for visual arts and Francis Allende-Pellot for digital media.

Crystal is proud of the progress that has been made by her students this year some who came in with little to no dance training.

“The most exciting thing for me as a dance teacher is seeing the growth of the students who came in with no dance training whatsoever,” Crystal said. “They came in as beginners. They’ve discovered that they love dance and it’s a great way for them to express themselves that’s exciting when I have a new student who discovered a new passion.”

The showcase will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Black Box Theatre. It is free and open to the public.

Dyett High School reopened this school year with a focus on the arts and community innovation lab component based upon the desires of the community. Currently, the school has 146 students.

Students at Dyett have access to a new state of the art Innovation Technology Lab, allowing teachers to integrate technology in instruction and members of the community to gain access to a technology hub.

