Hip-Hop artist Scarface to perform at The Promontory

Hip-hop veteran Scarface will perform with a live band for the first time, Saturday, June 17, at 10 p.m. at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Avenue.

The event is produced by Knowledge Beckom Presents and the newly formed company Classic Hip-Hop Lives and promises to provide an “unplugged” twist for the audience by combining a performance of their favorite hip-hop artists with a live band.

“I still find myself listening to a lot of 90s hip-hop and I thought that adding a twist of a live band still allows you to enjoy the music in somewhat of its original form,” Beckom said. “When we heard [the music] 15-20 years ago it had this raw energy, [which is] kind of smoothed out when you bring a live band effect to it and I think it just creates a dynamic experience for any person taking the music in.”

Scarface will perform a 55-minute set including tracks from his earlier work with the Geto Boys up until the singles he did as a solo artist. Chicago’s own “The Moe Fitz Project” will serve as the live band while DJ Jay Illa will provide musical tracks in-between sets.

Classic Hip Hop Live and Knowledge Beckom Presents produced the first event in their “Unplugged Concert Series” on March 25, at The Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., which featured artists MC Eiht, AZ and Philadelphia Freeway. The positive feedback from the nearly 600 people in attendance prompted them to quickly introduce a second show solely featuring Scarface.

“I think Scarface deserves an evening of his own, he’s an icon when you think about hip-hop music,” Beckom said. “He was one of the first well-known southern artists so we want to give him the entire night. Part of the concept of these shows is not only allowing people to enjoy these artists but it’s also paying homage to some of these folks that helped shape the life and thoughts that folks like myself and in that age range took from some of these artists and music at the time.”

In addition to the performance, Beckom will conduct a live 20-minute on-stage interview with Scarface so that the audience can get to know more about him as an artist, his story, and his thoughts on today’s hip-hop.

Attendees also have the opportunity to win a meet and greet with Scarface by submitting their name, email address and phone number at ClassicHipHopLives.com. Winners will be announced on the website on June 10.

Beckom, who comes from a background in the comedy world, has hosted over 500 shows with popular comedians and managed “Get Out” star Lil Rel for seven years, said he has never received as much positive feedback as he did after the first “unplugged” concert about any show he’s produced in the past.

“This project is more than just a concert and is produced from the love of hip-hop music and the culture and lifestyle it represents,” Beckom said. “The live music experience gives the audience a never heard before version of his music, and we are giving hip-hop a unique tribute that surpasses the usual rap concert of rhymes over electronic beats.”

Tickets range from $40-$54 and can be purchased at ClassicHipHopLives.com.

