HPHS offer tours showcasing cable car building restoration

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS) provided updates on the ongoing restoration of the historic cable car building, 5529 South Lake Park Ave., Saturday, June 3.

Jan Glowacki masonry contractor for the project was on hand to answer questions and give a detailed account on the work that has been completed thus far for the building and what to expect in the next few weeks.

Glowacki said work began on the building last month and so far the bricks have been restored.

“Between the ground and the stone windowsill,” Glowacki said. “All the brick is new. We used bricks salvaged from St. Louis and Chicago. The rest of it, we grind, and we cut out all the joints, and we cleaned them. We also will clean the façade.”

Glowacki identified salt that is used on the roads during colder months as the “agent of destruction on the historic cable car building.”

Jack Spicer, HPHS board member and chair of the Preservation Committee, said, “The building faces west and gets a tremendous amount of sun in the afternoon and in the wintertime, and all the weather is hitting it from this side [on 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue].”

The other side of the building because it faces away from the busy intersection is in far better shape, Spicer said.

After Glowacki and his team remove all of the salt from the building the last step is to seal it so that “no water can penetrate the building,” he said. He said the goal is to recreate what is already there.

The HPHS does not want to undo the all the work that has been done to restore brick on the building. Spicer said the group is proposing the addition of a salt screen that will be situated in front of the building as a barrier from the salt.

“They would drill holes on the curb [and the screen will be] no more than five feet tall,” Spicer said. Adding that the screen would keep the salt from splashing onto the building. The screen would not impede foot traffic on the sidewalk, it would remain open.

Spicer said the HPHS has been in conversation with Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) about their recommendation for a salt screen.

The HPHS is in the process of coming up with a design for the salt screen. Other locations in the city, he said have also had salt screens installed.

“If we can get this up by Thanksgiving it would give us a better chance for all this work to survive,” Spicer said.

Michal Safar, president of the HPHS, said the doors and windows are next on the list for restoration.

“Our various fundraising campaigns have been very successful,” Safar said. “I would guess we are about $5,000 short of getting the doors and windows done.”

Safar said the HPHS would go forward and start the project because the group has raised a lot of money over the last few weeks for the restoration.

Safar said that she is keeping her fingers crossed and hopes that by summer’s end the group could raise the additional revenue for the doors and window restoration. She also mentioned that the group has grant proposals in the works.

“We’re reasonably confident that we can go ahead and contract and get the doors and windows done before another winter,” Safar said.

Safar said the organization began to see “deterioration of the building’s façade, doors, and windows in 2014.”

The HPHS Board at the time came up with a five-year plan and asked a preservation architect to assess the building.

The following year, to cover the cost of hiring a preservation architect the HPHS asked for donations from its membership. The architect, in turn, developed a long-range plan for the entire building. The building also had accessibility and infrastructure issues that needed to be addressed. The total cost of repairs came to be $100,000.

Most pressing of the work required for the building included a new furnace, masonry restoration window, and door refurbishment. In 2016, the HPHS was able to raise $20,000 from board members to start the work. This year the furnace was replaced.

The Chicago City Street Railway constructed the cable car building in 1893 or 1894, and it is believed to be the only building surviving in Chicago that was a part of the cable car system.

The Hyde Park cable line ran along 55th Street, and it served for a short time as a terminal rest stop for the trolley system. From 1898 to 1952 Turney Keller and members of his family operated the building as a restaurant. Later, it was known as Steve’s Lunch under the management of Steve Megales, who was a Greek immigrant.

Currently, the cable car building is used by the HPHS for meetings, programs, and exhibits.

t.hill@hpherald.com