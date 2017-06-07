JoJayden to host Father’s Day fundraiser in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Little Dapper Collection online clothing store in collaboration with Hyde Park-based men’s fashion store JoJayden, 1457 E. 53rd St., are partnering to host a Father’s Day fundraiser and Fashion Show event entitled: “The Dapper Movement,” on Saturday June 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are proud to be partnering with a children’s brand that recognizes the importance of fatherhood and the impact fathers have in a child’s life,” said Wale Nubi, founder and CEO of JoJayden, a store that specializes in handmade clothing and shoes for men. “This fundraiser is an initiative to help raise funds for the Pujols Family Foundation that promotes education, health, and social skills for children with special needs.”

According to Nubi, The Dapper Movement is designed to highlight deserving dads that have proven to break “negative connotations” of fatherhood while giving back to a very special cause. The event will feature JoJayden’s very first ‘Father-Son’ collection of handcrafted bow ties while teaching young men the fundamentals of men’s fashion and grooming from their fathers.

“I’m so excited to showcase our very first ‘Father-Son’ collection of handcrafted bow ties at our exclusive event at JoJayden this spring,” said Genesis Emery, founder and creative director of The Little Dapper Collection. “Because so many ‘Little Dappers’ learn the fundamentals of men’s fashion and grooming from their fathers, I wanted to celebrate the bonds between fathers and their sons through an intimate presentation of dapper fashion and style in honor of Father’s Day.”

Founded in 2015, the Little Dapper Collection is a Chicago-based fashion company that creates handcrafted and custom designed bow ties exclusively for infants, toddlers, and boys.

The company pledges to donate 15 percent of its purchases to a rotating partnership of charities that gives back to children with special needs and chronic medical illnesses.

For more information on the fundraiser and fashion show, visit thelittledappercollection.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com