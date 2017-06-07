Kenwood High School to host free community concert

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., will host a free community concert on Saturday, June 10, featuring the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

The concert is a collaboration between the Civic Orchestra and Kenwood that began in April of 2017 which has included side-by-side rehearsals, coaching sessions and workshops between Civic musicians and Kenwood orchestra and band students.

The concert will include works by Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sibelius and others as well as an appearance by a special guest.

The event will be held in Kenwood Academy’s auditorium at 7 p.m.

t.hill@hpherald.com