Akiba-Schechter student wins first place in video contest

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Eva Basa, an eighth-grade student at Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., was awarded first place in a multi-school student and alumni video contest according to an announcement made public on Thursday, June 8.

Basa’s video was part of an initiative to highlight new data about Jewish day schools in Chicago. She and 24 other student and alumni from four area Jewish Day Schools participated in the “Discover Jewish Day Schools and Student and Alumni Video Contest.”

“It was exciting to win the video contest because it was something that I worked hard on,” Basa said. “A big part of going to my school was getting to learn from so many great teachers, so I wanted to make my video about that.”

Other winners of the contest, which launched last month, include students at Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago Jewish Day School, and Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago.

Contestants for the competition produced 60-second videos answering three questions: what have you learned in school, what makes your teachers special, and how is your school preparing you for the future?

More than 2,000 votes were tallied in for the contest. The winners were chosen based on votes from the community and rankings from a panel of judges.

Each student winner was awarded a GoPro action video camera for future productions.

“We’ve always known that Jewish Day Schools create academically confident and prepared students because we see the end product every day,” said Miriam Schiller, principal of Akiba, in a written statement. “Now we have the hard data to back it up, and we’re excited to share that through this initiative.”

The four schools are founding members of Discover Jewish Day Schools, an initiative of PRIZMAH: Center for Jewish Day Schools whose mission is to provide Jewish families with the information to help them in choosing a school for their child.

“The initiative is founded on new data that shows Jewish Day School students in the Chicago area are achieving at an accelerated rate,” Schiller said in a written statement. “Student test scores are dramatically higher than their peer schools. And their sense of community, collaboration, and compassion is even higher.

Basa will attend Whitney Young High School, 211 S. Laflin St., in the fall.



To watch all the winning videos, visit www.DiscoverJewishDaySchools.com/Voting.



