Missing senior from South Shore may be in Hyde Park

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

An elderly man is missing and is believed to be in the vicinity of Hyde Park.

Russell Benford, 69, was last seen on the 6900 Block of South Cregier Avenue on Tuesday, June 6, in the South Shore neighborhood according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Benford frequents Hyde Park and the University of Chicago campus. He is black has brown eyes and gray hair is 5-feet-11 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater with tan pants.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact area central at 312-747-8380.