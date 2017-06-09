Kenwood High School seniors to graduate on Monday earned nearly $35 million scholarship money

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

High School seniors at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., are set to embark on their next journey college and beyond. This year’s graduating class, made up of 373 students earned $34.6 million dollars in scholarships, according to Kenwood Principal, Dr. Gregory Jones.

Jones said 100 percent of students have been accepted into college. Ten student-athletes were awarded athletic scholarships the most in school history in one academic year.

Students have received acceptance letters from a variety of colleges and universities nationwide including Washington University in St. Louis, Vanderbilt University, Cornell University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University, and Brown University.

“It’s been a fast four years,” Jones said. “They’re fully vested in the school. They’ve done a lot of good things academically, but also a lot of great things to make our school and our community a better place. They’re active and socially conscious.”

Jones said the class of 2017 is also the first class of seniors that were enrolled in math and science courses all four years.

“Normally, we have around 60 percent of students taking four years of math and science,” Jones said. “This year 100 percent of seniors took four years of math and science.”

He said 45 students of the senior class were also enrolled in dual credit courses at the City Colleges of the Chicago. Those students will graduate with a minimum of 15 college credit hours or more.

In other school related news, next fall, Kenwood will have 20 eleventh-grade students enrolled in a two-year Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Program.

Under the program, students will be equipped with independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills.

At minimum students must complete at least six advanced placement courses including the AP Seminar and Capstone courses. The first year of the program will be spent identifying researching and developing a topic of their choice. The following year consists of a 4,000- to 5,000-word research paper that will be reviewed locally by a panel from the College Board.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a separate AP diploma.

The graduation ceremony for Kenwood seniors will be held Monday morning, June 12.

t.hill@hpherald.com