Vanille French Pastry Shop coming to Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Vanille French Pastry Shop is coming to Hyde Park, 5229 S. Harper Court, this summer.

“We are excited to bring our premier pastries, desserts, and custom

cakes to the south side and look forward to serving the Hyde Park

community,” said Sophie Evanoff, president of Vanille Patisserie in a written statement. “Our customers will be able to relax in a cozy cafe and savor the moment while experiencing our high-quality, French-inspired menu offering breakfast, and daily selections of artisanal French pastries and cakes.”

Vanille, which also has shops in Lincoln Park, Lakeview, and the Chicago French Market inside Ogilvie Metra Station, specializes in authentic French pastries, desserts, and cakes. The 900-square-foot shop will feature a private cake tasting salon where customers will be able to plan custom designed cake and elegant European style wedding creations.

The shop will also offer catering for corporate breakfasts and lunches and make deliveries to offices.

“We are working hard to get our new location up and running and plan to begin serving our delicious desserts and pastries in Hyde Park later this summer,” Evanoff said.

For more information on the store’s grand opening, visit vanillepatisserie.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com