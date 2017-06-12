Blackstone Library to begin renovations and repairs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S Lake Park Ave., is up for new renovation and repairs after several cracks and leaks were reported in the building’s interior and exterior surface. The building repairs will consist of 100 percent tuck-pointing of the limestone, coping, chimney and other miscellaneous repairs.

The foundation repairs will consist of waterproofing and roofing repairs.

The Interior repairs will consist of renovations of the lobby, children’s area, adult reading room, periodicals room, staff break room and restrooms.

The scope of work will include new flooring, repairs to the mosaic tile in the main lobby, repairs of plaster walls, paint, ceiling, and lighting upgrades along with upgrading the circulation desk and staff break room.

“We are very happy to see repairs done,” said Brenda Sawyer, president of the Friends of Blackstone Library organization. “There are much needed repairs for both the interior and exterior of the building.”

Sawyer said that repairs on the library will begin June 12, and that workers would start on the exterior of the building first. The final repairs on the interior of the building will be made by September 2017. With the interior work likely beginning after the library summer learning program ends.

According said Alexandria Trimble, spokeswoman for the Chicago Public Library, the project may require that the building only closes for a short period of time.

“Day-to-day branch hours will not be impacted with exception of a temporary closure in the fall,” Trimble said. “It is possible that the branch will be closed for up to two weeks in the fall during interior renovations.”

Most staff are awaiting notice on how business hours would be effected by the project and are looking forward to the future renovations of the library.

“We are very welcome to see the city take care of such a city treasure as the Blackstone Library is the first Library Branch in the city of Chicago,” Sawyer said.

Known as one of the first library branches in the city of Chicago, Blackstone Memorial Library is a part of the Chicago Public Library System and was named after Timothy Blackstone, president of the Chicago and Alton Railroad and the first president of the Union Stockyards and Transit Company from 1864 through 1899.

The library opened in 1904 and was designed by Chicago architect Solon S. Beman, a leading architect of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

For more information on the Blackstone Library renovations, visit chipublib.org/about-blackstone-branch.

j.phillips@hpherald.com