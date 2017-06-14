91 year old leads march to Springfield

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Dr. Alfred David Klinger, Hyde Park resident, members of the Jane Addams Caucus, and other organizations such as the People’s Lobby recently completed a 14-day trek to the state capitol in Springfield, Ill.

The group of 15 walked approximately 200 miles from downtown Chicago along Route 66 to Springfield last month with the message of a People and Planet First Budget, in light of the budget impasse that has lasted nearly two years in the state.

“We decided to do it because of the desperation of many people who are vulnerable in the State of Illinois whose support the state has threatened if not already cut off,” Klinger said.

Klinger, who is a 91-year-old World War II veteran and physician believes that a People and Planet First Budget, will help young people to “live in hope and have the same opportunities that he had as young man” after he served during World War II.

The group started out each day by walking at 9 a.m., and by 5 p.m. they completed their goal of walking 11 to 12 miles per day. Klinger said they had walked as far as 15 miles in one day and as little as eight miles.

The group left the downtown area by walking on Archer Avenue. Their first stop was at Currie High School, 4959 S. Archer Ave., then the Pilsen and Beverly neighborhoods in Chicago, Palos Hills, Joliet, Bloomington-Normal and lastly Springfield.

Along the journey, the group was housed and fed by Lutheran and Methodist churches in the area as well as a synagogue.

Two vans also followed the group. One van carried their belongings, and the other was set aside to transport the group to their resting spot once they’d completed their miles for the day.

“Every place we stopped we were greeted and welcomed and taken care of by the people of those towns,” Klinger said.

Klinger said there were 14 stops in total. One, in particular, was a senior center. Seniors came out to hear about the issues and raised questions of their own Klinger said.

They kept their spirits high by getting to know one another.

One young woman’s story stayed with Klinger as they walked.

There was a young woman from Englewood who was raised by a foster family, Klinger said. She told Klinger that a family member of the foster family had come home from work and had been shot and killed.

“She had an artist create a crucifix with his picture on it. She carried it all the way to Springfield she got help along the way from some of the people who were capable of carrying it because it was a heavy lumber kind of a crucifix,” Klinger said.

The artist, Greg Zanis based in Aurora, Ill., is known for creating crucifixes nationwide at the sites of tragedies. Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Catholic Church, organized a march in December with the help of Zanis.

In December, about 750 crosses were erected and carried downtown along Michigan Avenue each cross representing a homicide victim killed in Chicago last year.

Crosses built by Zanis were also displayed in a vacant lot in the Englewood neighborhood in December.

The goal for the young woman said Klinger was to bring about awareness of gun violence in Chicago.

“She wanted to demonstrate that not signing a budget keeps neighborhoods of this type [Englewood] from getting the resources that they need to make them hopeful places of living,” Klinger said.

Along the way, people in neighboring towns in Central Illinois walked with the group for a few hours or one to two days.

While on the trip, Klinger celebrated his 91st birthday.

By Monday, May 29, the group had met its goal. The following day, 400 people met the original marchers from Chicago for a protest and a rally at the statehouse.

Their intention was to flood the Statehouse.

“However, the state police in the Capitol building kept all the entrances closed except for one,” Klinger said. “There were about 400 of us trying to get into that one entrance they slowed us down quite a bit. Finally, when we got to the governor’s office, and many of us did civil disobedience for several hours finally the state police dragged a good number of us from the entrance of the governor’s office.”

Klinger believes their message was heard by lawmakers and he wants them to approve a budget.

“There’s a lot of people hurting. People in our organization [Jane Addams Senior Caucus] are dependent on community services to help them with shopping, cooking, cleaning, and dressing,” Klinger said.

He added that not having a budget has put seniors in the organization at risk of leaving their homes and going to nursing homes. Cuts are also impacting Medicare, Medicaid and other government funded social services.

“People who depend upon money to support their visit to physicians and clinics are not getting coverage,” Klinger said.

The spring legislative session concluded at the end of May without the passage of a budget.

According to reports, the state’s budget deficit is projected to hit $6.2 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30 and grow to $7.2 billion by June 2018.

The figures are from a review requested by State Rep. David McSweeney (R-52) from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA). A third year without a budget in the state, said COGFA to reports means that past due bills in the state will hit $22.7 billion.

Currently, Illinois’ backlog of bills as of Herald press time, sits at $14.7 billion according to the state comptroller’s website.

