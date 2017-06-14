Ald. King will host meeting to discuss Phase II of Harper Court

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After a four year waiting period, Ald. Sophia King (4th) in collaboration with the University of Chicago, will host a meeting to discuss Phase II of the Harper Court development project at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Phase I was led by the University of Chicago in partnership with the city and initiated by the community,” said Calmetta Coleman, spokeswoman for the University of Chicago. “Phase II will not be led or funded by the university.”

According to Coleman, the meeting will focus on a common approach to Phase II that would help build on Hyde Park’s growing reputation as a place of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Coleman also explained that the next phase would not include a request for significant tax subsidies as the initial phase did, and expects the meeting to be the first of its kind.

For more information on the Harper Court Phase II project, visit aldsophiaking.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com