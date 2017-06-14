Bergstein’s NY Deli looks to rebrand its menu

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

In an effort to attract more customers, William Davis, owner of the Bergstein’s NY Deli, 1164 E. 55th St., is looking to rebrand its menu after three years in business, to cater to both new and old customers.

“We are redoing our menu,” Davis said. “We are trying to depart from the Bergstein’s NY Deli [name] and rebrand it as BNY Gourmet Sandwiches.”

Known as a family owned business out of New York city, Davis mentioned that his goals for changing the menu would include moving away from traditional heavy deli items such as corned beef, pastrami, and matzoh ball sandwiches to more salads, toppings, and new inventive sandwiches like Mediterranean Chicken and Turkey Avocado club.

“We are looking to move away from a more Kosher menu,” said Davis, who said several of the new menu items will include pork.

The deli is looking to celebrate its grand re-opening in the month of July with live music and food samples for the community. Davis said he will announce the date of the event once it is determined.

j.phillips@hpherald.com