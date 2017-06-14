Hyde Park Historical Society to host History Fair

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Historical Society will host its annual History Fair Program on Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the sanctuary of Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The event will feature winners of the Historical Society’s award for best student projects on the history of Hyde Park Township from the 2017 Chicago Metro History Fair. Featured projects will include “William H. McNeill: Taking a Stand for Global History,” a paper by University of Chicago Laboratory High School student Nikki Han; “Jane: The Fight for Equality,” a website by Maine West High School students Allison Elby and Madeleine Mirza; and “Building a Home of Their Own: Rosalie Villas, which features the 5700-5800 blocks of Harper Ave., Hyde Park, an exhibit by South Loop Elementary School student Meghan Hammond.

Students will give project presentations in front of a panel of experts that will include Oral Historian Timuel D. Black, Jr., HPHS President Emeritus Jay Mulberry, and Assistant Principal of Mt. Carmel High School and a long-time board member of the Chicago Metro History Center Maryhelen Matijevic.

For more information on the Hyde Park Historical Society History Fair Program, please visit hydeparkhistory.org or contact Kathy Huff at rsvphphs@gmail.com.

