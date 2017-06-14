Litehouse Grill to host grand re-opening

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After four years at its 53rd Street location, the Litehouse Whole Food Grill is relocating to a larger space at 1660 E. 55th St. near Hyde Park Blvd.

The Grill will host its grand re-opening on Sunday June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will feature new additions to the restaurant.

“We were voted as best restaurant by the University [of Chicago] for four years in a row,” said Rico Nance, owner of the Litehouse Grill. “We are now back, bigger and better than ever.”

In spite of the accolades, Nance has credited his jump in sales to his Uber delivery team and catering team, after displaying an ability to deliver food to customers in an effective and timely matter.

“First we wanted to move because we have out grown the space,” Nance said. “We needed more room for our catering and delivery section after being ranked #7 in restaurants for delivery by Grub Hub.”

Since opening in 2013, Nance said he has also fulfilled his philanthropic mission within the greater Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Washington Park communities, after feeding over 40,000 homeless people for free at his restaurant daily.

