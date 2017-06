By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Intern

A man that was found unresponsive between two buildings on the 5000 block of South Drexel Boulevard has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chicago police found 28-year-old Deandre Smith with a gunshot wound to the head in a gangway between two buildings Tuesday night, June 13.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet as the investigation is ongoing.

