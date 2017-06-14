Mercy wins award for stroke care

Mercy receives gold plus quality achievement award for stroke careMercy Hospital & Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s prestigious Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus achievement award.

The award recognizes Mercy’s commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association,” said Carol L. Garikes Schneider, president of Mercy. “We are committed to providing our stroke patients with compassionate, evidence-based care from an experienced, multidisciplinary team of stroke experts.”

The Gold Plus award recognizes hospitals that achieve 85 percent or higher compliance with all Get With The Guidelines stroke achievement measures and 75 percent or higher compliance with five or more stroke quality measures for two or more consecutive years.

The Mercy Stroke Center offers an advanced treatment protocol that provides fast and accurate diagnosis and treatment of strokes. From the emergency department through rehabilitation, patients receive best-practice care. Mercy is certified as a Primary Stroke Center by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

The Gold Plus stroke award is the latest recognition Mercy has received for its outstanding clinical care. Healthgrades® recently named Mercy one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for Cardiology Services and Coronary Interventional Care. Mercy previously was listed as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® for cardiovascular care by Thomson Reuters and designated a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care® by Blue Cross Blue Shield.