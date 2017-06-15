City and Park District to hold community meetings to discuss Jackson and South Shore Parks

By TONIA HILL

The Chicago Park District and the city of Chicago will hold community meetings next week to discuss Jackson and South Shore Parks in relation to the forthcoming Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) and related park improvements.

The first of three meetings will be held Wednesday, June 21, at South Shore Cultural Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the second will be held at Hyde Park High School from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24. A final meeting will be held at Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) ward meeting on Tuesday, June 27 at La Rabida Children’s Hospital at 6 p.m.

The meetings will be hosted by the Chicago Park District and the City of Chicago and include presentations from the Park District, the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Obama Foundation. The purpose of the meeting will be to gather community feedback about the future of Jackson and South Shore Parks.

Additionally, the meetings will be the kickoff for a framework planning process for a new South Lakefront Framework. The new framework plan will be an updated version of the 1999 framework plan that includes Jackson Park, Washington Park and South Shore Cultural Center.

“Given the addition of the Obama Presidential Center and related park improvements, the framework will first focus on changes to Jackson and South Shore Parks, with a discussion about Washington Park to be held at a later date,” said the Chicago Park District in a written statement.

The original South Lakefront Framework Plan, “was intended to define the changing needs of the parks, provide a plan to enhance each of the park’s commitments to serving the neighboring communities and to preserve the intended historic character,” said the Chicago Park District in a written statement. “These plans served as guides to future improvements within the park; many of these improvements have been completed, including ecosystem restoration and cultural landscape preservation of Wooded Island in Jackson Park, interior and exterior renovations to South Shore Cultural Center in keeping with its historic character, and new neighborhood activity centers such as playgrounds, basketball courts and a dance studio in Washington Park.”

For more information about the framework plan and upcoming projects visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

