Civil rights lawyers and community organizations call for federal oversight of CPD in lawsuit

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Civil rights attorneys and community organizations are looking for court ordered enforcement to push for reform in the Chicago Police Department (CPD) through a class action lawsuit that was filed on Wednesday, June 14.

In the suit, the parties assert that, “absent federal court supervision, nothing will improve. CPD policy changes, implemented over the years and supposedly as recently as May 2017, are superficial changes in name only.”

According to the lawsuit, personnel shifts have also failed to correct the systematic deficiencies giving rise to the constitutional violations alleged herein.”

The suit is calling for a federal judge to intervene and order reform in the department to stop “abusive policies and practices undergirding the alleged constitutional and state law violations alleged herein.”

The announcement of the suit comes on the heels of reporting this month that Mayor Rahm Emanuel had backed away from his commitment to federal oversight to oversee reforms in the police department.

Instead, Emanuel according to reports has recommended to the Department of Justice (DOJ) an alternative, to install, an independent monitor to oversee reform in the police department. The proposal, however, would not require CPD to enter into a consent decree.

In a previous interview with the Herald, Craig Futterman, University of Chicago law professor and civil rights advocate, referred to Emanuel’s proposal as a “backroom deal with no teeth.”

Futterman argues that it is an attempt to “prevent any federal court enforcement or oversight of the CPD. Instead of honoring his commitment to enter a binding consent decree with the US Department of Justice. The mayor proposed a backroom deal with Attorney General Jeff Sessions a deal that keeps a federal judge out of it, keeps the community out of it, and that keeps it from being any credible enforcement mechanism.”

Futterman is a lead attorney for the lawsuit.

“We have years of empirical evidence to [show that] city leaders are incapable of ending these civil rights violations on their own,” Futterman said. “Problems are far too entrenched and far too deep.”

In January the DOJ released a 100-page report regarding the CPD and its practices and culture.

The investigation was launched following the release of a video showing a white police officer, Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting a black teenager Laquan McDonald in October of 2014. Van Dyke has since been charged with first-degree murder.

At that time the city and the DOJ agreed to enter negotiations about a court-ordered consent decree that will help guide reform within the police department. A federal judge has to sign off on the agreement before it goes into effect.

There was unease from community organizations and civil rights advocates surrounding the consent decree because it was days before the Obama Administration transitioned out of the office.

Since 2009, under the Obama administration, the DOJ has opened 25 investigations into law enforcement agencies nationwide leading to 14 consent decrees and other agreements. Other cities that operate under consent decrees include Seattle, Portland, Ore., and New Orleans.

Officials in the Trump administration, such as Attorney General Jeff Sessions have publically expressed skepticism on the effectiveness of consent decrees.

“These lawsuits undermine the respect for police officers and create an impression that the entire department is not doing their work consistent with fidelity to law and fairness, and we need to be careful before we do that,” Sessions said during his Senate confirmation hearing in February.

The suit states that federal court intervention is key to “end the historical and on-going pattern and practice of excessive force by police officers in Chicago.”

The city, the suit said, “has proven time and time again that it is incapable of ending its own regime of terror, brutality and discriminatory policing.”

Named plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Black Lives Matter Chicago, Blocks Together, Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, Justice for Families, Network 49, Women’s All Points Bulletin and 411 Movement for Pierre Loury, as well as six people who according to the suit have been subject to use of force by CPD officers.

The city of Chicago and 15 individual police officers were named as defendants in the suit.

A representative from the mayor’s office did not return phone calls for comment.