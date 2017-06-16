Real Men Cook event to take place at Hales Franciscan

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Intern

The Real Men Cook Charities, Inc. will be celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday, June 18, at Hales Franciscan High School.

It is a large Father’s Day celebration that has turned into tradition.

The Real Men Cook organization celebrates and represents good father figures within the communities as men volunteer to cook for their communities. This event aims to promote healthy relationships for men within their families and communities.

Although this is aimed toward the importance of male figures, everyone is welcome.

Families and communities have come together and celebrated since 1990 when it first launched and now, this food-filled celebration is one of the most prominent, urban Father’s Day celebrations in the country.

The Real Men Cook event will take place at Hales Franciscan, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made on the www.realmencook.com website.

Contact the host Anthony Daniels at (773) 285- 8400 to volunteer or for any further questions.

