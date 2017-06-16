Street closures and detour routes in 5th ward due to Metra construction

By GUATAMA MEHTA

Intern

The intersection of Stony Island Avenue and 71st Street will be closed from midnight on June 22, to early morning (before rush hour) on June 29, due to construction on the Metra railway tracks, according to a news release from Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) office. Metra will be making repairs to the railroad crossing. The work will require a traffic detour, changes in CTA bus routes, and operational changes for Metra trains.

As a result, northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured to Midway Plaisance, Cottage Grove, and South Chicago Avenue.

The CTA’s No. 28 Stony Island and No. 71 71st Street buses will use a more localized reroute. The northbound and southbound No. 28 buses will circumvent the closed intersection of 73rd Street, Jeffery Ave, and 67th Street. The eastbound and westbound No. 71 buses will be rerouted around the crossing to Dorchester Avenue, 73rd Street, and Jeffery Avenue.

There will also be delays on the Metra Electric South Chicago Branch Line of up to 10 minutes for the duration of the closure.

Additionally, on Saturday, June 24, the following changes will be made to the train schedule:

Trans 327, which leaves Millennium at 3:10 p.m., and 339, which leaves Millennium at 6p.m., will not operate. Trains 227, which leaves Millennium at 3:05 p.m., and 239, which leaves Millennium at 5:51 p.m., will make all stops to 63rd Street. Train 335, which leaves Millennium at 5 p.m., will operate only to 63rd Street, and Train 336 will originate at 63rd Street at 6:11 p.m. instead of South Chicago (93rd Street).

The repairs will involve the replacement of all the components of the railroad crossing equipment, including rails, ties, ballast, rubber panels and asphalt. The project will cost an estimated $1 to $1.2 million. Repairs have not been made to this crossing since 1997.

