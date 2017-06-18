CPD issues community alert for 2nd District

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department is giving notice to residents in the area as a result of two robberies that have occurred this week.

The first incident took place on the 5100 Block of South Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, June 14, at 1 a.m., and the second on the 900 Block of East 50th Street on Friday, June 16, at 11:30 p.m.

In both cases offender(s) jumped out a white compact vehicle and physically attacked victims and took their personal property.

The suspects have been described as black men between the ages of 18-25, 5”06-5’’09, weighing between 150-200 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com