Metra to host community forums this week

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Metra will host community forums this week in and around Hyde Park regarding proposed schedule changes to the Metra Electric Line.

The first meeting was held June 19, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the South Shore Cultural Center. Another meeting will be held on Thursday, June 22, at the Polsky Exchange, 1452 E. 53rd St., (second floor) from 4 p.m., to 7 p.m.

According to Metra the proposed schedule changes “adjusts service to better reflect ridership demands and anticipated development in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, where more than 1,700 residential units have been planned or recently constructed.”

The goal of the proposed schedule revision is to improve service and attract more customers without increasing Metra’s costs.

Ridership on the Metra Electric Line, according to a written release has declined nearly 14 percent over the past 6 years, “down 1.4 million passenger trips or 61 percent of the total decline in ridership system wide since 2011,” Metra said in a written statement.

New schedule changes include providing train service every 20 minutes or less between Millennium Station and the three Hyde Park Stations: 51st/53rd Street, 55th/56th/57th Street and 59th Street.

Written comments about the proposed schedule changes may also be sent to medschedulerevisions@metrarr.com .

t.hill@hpherald.com