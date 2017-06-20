Hashtag Lunchbag seeks volunteers to help feed homeless

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

In an effort to help those in need, Hashtag Lunchbag seeks volunteers to help pack lunches for hundreds of homeless Chicagoans on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hashtag Lunchbag, a non-profit organization that started in Los Angeles about four years ago and grew through social media, brings people together in various locations throughout the country each Saturday to pack and distribute lunches to the homeless.

Lunch bag preparation begins at 10 a.m. then the bags will be distributed to the homeless from noon until all lunch bags are gone.

In addition to preparation, volunteers are encouraged to give a suggested donation of $10 in order to cover cost of food and materials. All ages are welcome to participate. The organization aims to collate and distribute at least 1,000 lunches.

This event is held at the Promontory every last Saturday of the month. For more information and to RSVP, visit hashtaglunchbag.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com