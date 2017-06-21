Bret Harte at Montgomery Place

Bret Harte students learn about WWII Holocaust from refugees now living at Montgomery PlaceSix Holocaust refugees shared their personal stories with about two dozen 4th and 5th grade students from Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., who visited Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive, June 13. The students wanted to know what it was like to escape the Nazis before World War II.

Students’ questions for Montgomery Place residents, some of whom were the same age then as these students are now, ranged from, “Why did the Nazis pick on Jews?” to “Were you scared?” In addition to the seniors’ unvarnished answers, the morning turned into a life lesson the children will not soon forget. One enthusiastic student, with a broad smile on his face, said, “This is one of the best field trips I’ve ever had.”

The same students from Bret Harte Teacher Nikkol Turley’s class had received a $500 gift when Montgomery Place’s resident council answered an appeal last month for donations to cover the gap for the cost of a field trip to Springfield. When they visited their benefactors to thank them, a student asked about the Holocaust when Montgomery Place resident Muriel Rogers led them on a tour. So, she invited his class to return for a discussion on the subject.

Now both groups are making plans to get together on a regular basis once the students return to school after summer vacation.