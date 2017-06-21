Hyde Park Jazz Festival announces 2017 lineup

By TONIA HILL

The lineup for the 11th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival is now available.

The festival will present more than three-dozen free performances from musicians at 11 stages across the Hyde Park neighborhood including, Andrew Cyrille and Bill McHenry; Amina Claudine Myers; Jeremy Pelt Quintet; Joe Locke and Warren Wolf; Ari Brown Quartet with David Murray; Nicole Mitchell and Ballake Sissoko: Bamako*Chicago Sound System and more.

Performances will be presented at the Smart Museum, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave.; Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St.; DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place; the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.; Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.; Little Black Pearl, 1060 E. 47th St.; Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St.; Midway Plaisance, 1130 Midway Plaisance; Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave.; and International House, 1414 E. 59th St.

The festival will also feature performances from accomplished jazz musicians and emerging artists. Major acts include Amina Claudine Myers in a solo performance (organ and piano) at the Hyde Park Union Church, as well as appearances by drummer Andrew Cyrille in with tenor saxophonist Bill McHenry at the International House and more.

Additionally, the festival will celebrate the 100th birthday of Thelonious Monk with four special programs.

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival will begin on Saturday, Sept. 23, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 24.

To see a complete schedule of the festival visit hydeparkjazzfestival.org/2017-schedule/.

