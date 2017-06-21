Local art gallery to host fundraiser

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Connect Art Gallery in collaboration with the Silver Room will host a silent art auction and fundraiser event entitled “100 Canvases By 100 Artists,” on Friday, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“The Connect Art Gallery is owned by myself and Eric Williams of the Silver Room,” said Rob McKay, co-owner of the Gallery. “We started our gallery mainly as a pop up at a Connect Art Fair back in November [of 2016]. Since then, we have went from a pop up gallery to having our own permanent space in Harper Court.”

According to McKay, the event will take place at the Gallery’s new location, 1520 S. Harper Court, and will feature 100 ‚’12×12’ canvases created by 100 Chicago local artists, that will look to donate all proceeds of the event directly in support of the operating cost of the 2017 ¬†”14th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party.”

The event also serve food, wine and beer to the public and host an after party that will feature live DJs and entertainment from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Hyde Park residents.

For more information on how to obtain advance tickets for the “100 Canvases By 100 Artists,” silent art auction and fundraiser, please visit silverroom2017.eventbrite.com.¬†Suggested donation is 25 dollars.

j.phillips@hpherald.com