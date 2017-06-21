Neighborhood Flavor Tour coming to Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Chambers of Commerce in collaboration with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey will host the “The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Neighborhood Flavor Tour,” summer concert series on Saturday, June 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are excited that Jack Daniels has chosen our site for their neighborhood tour,” said Wallace Goode, executive director of the Hyde Park Chambers of Commerce. “We are proud to be a sponsor and that this year’s neighborhood host will be Hyde Park.”

The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Neighborhood Flavor Tour is a summer program that pays tribute to unique neighborhoods across the country.

The event will take place on Harper Avenue between 53rd and 52nd

streets and will showcase a short docu-style video and summer concert series featuring Chicago’s own Mick Jenkins and live musical performances from DJ Sean Mac and rapper Twista. Drinks will be served throughout the day and there will be a virtual reality tour that will allow guests to visit distilleries from Jack Daniel’s hometown of Lynchburg, Tenn.

“The Neighborhood Flavor Tour highlights unique communities across the country that have shaped some of today’s top entertainers,” said C. Nicole Pierce spokeswoman for the tour. “The neighborhoods we come from often play a huge part in [shaping] who we are, and what we become in life.”

