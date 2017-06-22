Build Coffee Shop to host grand opening

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Build Coffee Shop will host its grand opening on Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop, which is located at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., will open in conjunction with the 61st Street Farmers Market.

“We spent the last couple of weeks honing our menu,” said Hannah Nyhart, owner of Build Coffee. “We have a great team on board and are excited to open to the public.”

The menu will feature coffee from Chicago’s Halfwit Coffee Roasters, including house specialties like a sweetened cold brew coffee called the “Light and Sweet S’mores Hot Chocolate.” Which is a combination mixture of hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows and graham crackers.

In addition to the shop’s brew and beverage options, they have added quiche and pie from “Justice of the Pies,” a bakery that specializes in sweet pies, savory pies, quiches and tarts. Plus, a few snacks made in-house with a range of pastries to be added in the next week or two.

There will also be a bookstore.

“We built up a selection of about three quarters of carefully chosen used books,” Nyhart said. “And another collection of exciting new stuff that was small press and local.”

The coffee shop started with a soft opening on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information on Build Coffee Shop, visit buildcoffee.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com