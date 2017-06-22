Chicago Folklore Ensemble in Elm Park

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

The Chicago Folklore Ensemble will perform at Elm Park, 5215 S. Woodlawn Ave., Friday, June 23.

The Folklore Ensemble meshes traditional music with storytelling to share the stories of Chicago’s immigrant musicians and to celebrate the craft of music making.

The creation of the ensemble was born from the minds of violinists Lucia Thomas and Sam Hyson. The two violinists wanted to create a connection between stories and music, so the Ensemble is focused on providing knowledge of others’ experiences with immigration.

The Ensemble has traveled the city, passing along various stories from different immigrants from around the world.

The Elm Park Advisory Council invited the Folklore Ensemble after hearing the duo in a previous performance.

The Ensemble will perform “The World in Chicago” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

This is a free event and open to the public.

