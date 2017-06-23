Kenwood High School students, teachers, and parents to speak at board meeting next week

By TONIA HILL

Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., students and parents are slated to speak at next week’s Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education meeting, 42 W. Madison St., on Wednesday, June 28.

The coalition of students, teachers, and parents are calling on the CPS board to provide resources to address building conditions at the school.

To date, the group has launched an online petition, and hashtag #CPScleanupthemess and met with Ald. Sophia King (4th). The online petition as of Herald press time has 28 signatures. The group is looking to receive 100 supporters from the petition.

Specifically, the group is asking for a thorough deep clean of all vents and ducts before the start of the next school year, a fully staffed engineering and custodial department, full asbestos abatement, and a complete replacement of the HVAC [short for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning] system.

“I spend up to 11 hours a day at [Kenwood], and I am upset with its condition,” Amaya Lorick, incoming senior and student council president said in a written statement. “Students, staff, and visitors deserve better.”

In a previous article in the Herald, dated April 12, Kenwood called on the district to provide additional custodial services after the school failed two health inspections in March. The Kenwood community blamed CPS’s failure to provide appropriate custodial resources as a cause of the failed checks.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) released a report, March 30, stating that Kenwood High School and the nearby Kenwood Academic Center (formerly Canter Middle School), 4959 S. Blackstone Ave., did not pass their health inspections on March 24.

Kenwood Academic Center passed a follow-up inspection on Friday, March 31, and the high school passed its follow-up inspection on Tuesday, April 4.

Kenwood said that the health inspection failures pointed to a larger issue facing their school and other Chicago Public Schools that receive custodial services provided by Aramark.

Kenwood Principal Dr. Gregory Jones said previously that the school does not have enough custodians to clean its large campus.

Two full-time custodians are assigned to clean the building, which is made up of 1,500 students and 100 staff members during school hours.

Faculty at the school, according to Jones have volunteered to conduct walkthroughs at the school on Saturdays. They document issues on a clipboard and take pictures, which typically takes an hour. Jones then passes on the information to their Aramark contact. Also, Jones has had to use money from the school’s budget to purchase additional cleaning supplies.

In 2014, CPS and Aramark entered into a three-year contract worth $260 million dollars to provide cleaning services to all schools in the district. According to reports, over the span of a few years several hundred custodians have been laid off.

Additionally, over the last few years, principals, schools, and parents from numerous schools have complained about the cleanliness of their schools since Aramark began managing the district. In a 2014 survey, conducted by the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), 74 percent of respondents said custodial services had worsened under Aramark, and 72 percent said familiar custodians were no longer at the school.

