Metra proposes changes to schedule

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

Metra held a community meeting to discuss the proposed changes to the Metra schedule, June 21, at the University of Chicago Polsky Exchange, 1452 E 53rd St.

The proposed changes included eliminating branch shuttle trains, increasing ridership and improving the frequency of trains.

Metra representatives said its main goal is to improve services and attract more customers without increasing the prices.

“Some trains during the days have zero to one people on them,” said Dan Miodonski, supervisor of schedules and services at Metra.

Metra proposed that the Blue Island train service, in particular, be removed due to its low ridership.

Metra wants to go from 124 trains to 80 by combining trains and making trains run every 20 minutes, instead of customers having to wait an hour in between rides.

Metra representatives used the Kensington train as an example explaining that it has low ridership because it requires a transfer. Metra wants to connect trains and make them available without a transfer. One way they propose to accomplish this is by having other trains make additional stops.

“We are trying to improve the schedule holistically,” said Jeff Brantz, manager of service design at Metra.

“I don’t want trains added at the expense of taking trains from other people,” Hyde Park resident Anne Rogers said. “Metra should just hand it over to CTA and charge CTA prices.”

The biggest change for the Hyde Park community is the midday schedule and Metra’s goal to have trains run every 20 minutes without fail, according to Metra transportation specialist Dan Miodonski.

Metra representatives said Metra wants to keep the same budget but also improve the electrical lines to make them more efficient.

“We are currently putting wear and tear on unused equipment,” Chief Transportation Officer Marty Ryan said. “We can improve things within the budget.”

The community seemed a bit stressed about what exactly this means for their daily commutes and Metra wants to hear feedback to improve.

Metra said it would take the community’s input into consideration and present the new schedule to the community before officially launching its plans in September.

