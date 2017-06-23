Woman fondled at CTA Garfield Green Line Station

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) issued a community alert, today in response to a sexual assault incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 20.

A woman was standing on the CTA Green Line platform at 10:10 a.m., when a man approached and fondled her.

The incident occurred on the Garfield platform in the 300 block of East Garfield Boulevard.

The suspect has been described as a 25-year-old black man, with shoulder length braids and a beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing black pants, a gray shirt with white stripes, and a white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com