Wyclef Jean to perform at the African Festival of Arts

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Songwriter, lyricist, musician, producer, poet, and singer Wyclef Jean will perform on the African Festival of the Arts’ (AFA) main stage on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Washington Park, 5531 S. Martin Luther King Drive, according to a written release from the Africa International House USA, Inc.

Jean will join performers from around the world during the four-day Labor Day event Sept. 1-4. The festival focuses on African art and culture and thousands flock to Washington Park for the annual event.

Jean is a founder and member of the Fugees – their first album The Score, released in 1996 hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart and includes smash singles such as “Killing Me Softly.”

Jean is a producer and a solo artist and his work includes elements of pop, country, folk, disco, Latin, and electronic music.

AFA, which is held annually over Labor Day Weekend, offers music, artifacts, colorful and hand-woven fabric and textile, and more.

Tickets for Jean’s concert are included in the price of admission for the show and may be purchased now. Ticket prices start at $15. To purchase tickets visit aihusa.org/afa-tickets/.

t.hill@hpherald.com