4th on 53rd Parade Committee selects Grand Marshal

By Kyler Sumter

Herald Intern

It’s almost time for the annual Hyde Park 4th on 53rd Independence Day parade, picnic, and concerts and no parade is complete without its Grand Marshal.

The Grand Marshal is chosen by the 4th on 53rd Committee and their main job is to, “Look regal, give the queen wave, and ride in a convertible near the front of the parade,” Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wallace Goode said.

“At a 4th on 53rd Committee meeting, I asked for nominations for the 2017 Grand Marshal,” Goode said. “Two of the committee’s long-standing members, Camille Hamilton Doyle and Stephanie Franklin simultaneously shouted out Gary Ossewaarde, voting was easy.”

Ossewaarde, who has lived in Hyde Park for 53 years, has been an officer with the Jackson Park Advisory Council since 1999 and has served in several other roles in the community including being president of the South Shore Cultural Center Advisory Council.

“During the 1970s through ‘90s I developed lectures and tours in many subjects at Field Museum and for the University of Chicago Alumni Association Chicago Chapter,” Ossewaarde said. “In the mid 1990s my focus shifted to community organizations and coordination when I joined the board of Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference, where I have served (except when term limits required me to take a year off) as an officer or committee chair or member. My areas of attention include parks (which I co-chair), schools, and monitoring of development projects, and I also help develop, write, and manage the hydepark.org website.”

Ossewaarde is a revered member of the Hyde Park community because he enjoys seeing community members come together and is always there to help.

“I like to see residents and organizations work together to solve problems and take advantage of (or create) opportunities, seek a diverse and vibrant community with assets that serve all well,” he said. “And I like tending to the ‘nuts and bolts’ and kind of being a ‘go to’ person.”

Each year, the parade includes decorated floats, marching bands, horses and caps off with a picnic and concert in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.

Ossewaarde, who usually helps carry the banners, marches, and throws candy to people on the sidelines with various groups like The Hyde Park Historical Society or The Coalition for Equitable Community Development, realizes that for him this year’s parade will be different.

“I’ve marched with a number of groups but this time I get to ride in a car,” Ossewaarde said with a laugh. “[The groups] were all asking ‘So you’re not going to be able to help carry our banners?’ and I said ‘Sorry.’”

Another big difference will be the attire Ossewaarde wears.

“They’ve had [grand marshals] in the past wear [sashes],” Ossewaarde said. “They’re going to have to go get some kind of old-fashioned hat, maybe one with the stripes and stars on it.”

Ossewaarde’s best memories of past parades include listening to the bands that play at Nichol’s Park after the parade, watching martial arts performances, and watching the kids play old-fashioned games like ring toss.

Overall, Ossewaarde most looks forward to being around all the people of the neighborhood and “enjoying all the people who turn out along the way and march in it. About half are marching and the other half are watching, sometimes from their windows or their apartments,” he said.

After being described as a diligent volunteer and the one who is always stepping up to help by the 4th on 53rd Committee, Ossewaarde feels pleased that his efforts are recognized.

Ossewaarde said, “As you begin to experience health issues, and you get older and older it’s nice to know that what you can do is appreciated.”

